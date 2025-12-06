Saint Peter’s hosts Dibula and Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (3-4) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-6) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth takes…

Monmouth Hawks (3-4) at Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-6)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth takes on Saint Peter’s after Divine Dibula scored 21 points in Monmouth’s 77-68 win against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Peacocks have gone 1-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s allows 66.9 points and has been outscored by 16.8 points per game.

The Hawks are 1-3 on the road. Monmouth gives up 67.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 32.0% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Saint Peter’s has allowed to its opponents (42.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Naya Rippey is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Peacocks. Nikola Zdenkova is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Alexis Davis is averaging 12.4 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks. Alexis Andrews is averaging 11.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

