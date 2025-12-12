Saint Peter’s faces Georgetown, aims to break road slide

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-4, 2-0 MAAC) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-3)
Washington; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s will look to stop its three-game road slide when the Peacocks play Georgetown.
The Hoyas have gone 5-0 in home games. Georgetown is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 7.6 turnovers per game.
The Peacocks are 0-3 on the road. Saint Peter’s allows 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.
Georgetown is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Georgetown allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Lewis is scoring 16.7 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 15.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 38.8%.
Brent Bland is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Peacocks. TJ Robinson is averaging 12.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
