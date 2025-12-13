Saint Peter’s faces Georgetown, aims to break road slide

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-4, 2-0 MAAC) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-3) Washington; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -18.5;…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-4, 2-0 MAAC) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-3)

Washington; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -18.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s will try to break its three-game road slide when the Peacocks take on Georgetown.

The Hoyas have gone 5-0 in home games. Georgetown is ninth in the Big East in team defense, allowing 74.8 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Peacocks are 0-3 on the road. Saint Peter’s allows 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Georgetown is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Lewis is shooting 45.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 15.7 points.

Brent Bland averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. TJ Robinson is averaging 12.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.