Saint Peter’s and Army to meet for out-of-conference contest

Army Black Knights (5-2) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-5)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces Saint Peter’s for a non-conference matchup.

The Peacocks have gone 1-0 in home games. Saint Peter’s is second in the MAAC with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by De’Naya Rippey averaging 3.5.

The Black Knights are 2-2 on the road. Army leads the Patriot with 16.6 assists. Brooke Wilson paces the Black Knights with 4.1.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 31.6% from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Army allows to opponents. Army has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Saint Peter’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rippey is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Peacocks. Nikola Zdenkova is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Kya Smith is averaging 15.9 points, nine rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Black Knights. Taylor Wilson is averaging 11.9 points.

