Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Oregon State after Villa’s 24-point game

Oregon State Beavers (9-5, 1-0 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-5, 0-1 WCC) Moraga, California; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State Beavers (9-5, 1-0 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-5, 0-1 WCC)

Moraga, California; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on Saint Mary’s (CA) after Jenna Villa scored 24 points in Oregon State’s 74-65 win against the San Francisco Dons.

The Gaels are 5-1 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 4-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Beavers are 1-0 against WCC opponents. Oregon State ranks fourth in the WCC with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Nene Sow averaging 6.4.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Oregon State scores 9.4 more points per game (66.4) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents (57.0).

The Gaels and Beavers square off Tuesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addison Wedin is averaging 8.8 points for the Gaels. Emily Foy is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Villa is averaging 14.1 points for the Beavers. Tiara Bolden is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 57.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Beavers: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

