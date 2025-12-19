Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts New Mexico State following Yenes’ 22-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (3-7) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-4) Moraga, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico…

New Mexico State Aggies (3-7) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-4)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State takes on Saint Mary’s (CA) after Lucia Yenes scored 22 points in New Mexico State’s 83-66 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Gaels have gone 4-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks second in the WCC in team defense, allowing 56.3 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Aggies are 1-3 in road games. New Mexico State has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 58.3 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 66.9 New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mauriana Hashemian-Orr is averaging 5.6 points for the Gaels. Addison Wedin is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Anna Csenyi is shooting 23.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 5.7 points. Yenes is averaging 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

