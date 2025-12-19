Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Florida Atlantic following Vanterpool’s 24-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-3) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-2) Moraga, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -13.5;…

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-3) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-2)

Moraga, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -13.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on Saint Mary’s (CA) after Devin Vanterpool scored 24 points in Florida Atlantic’s 105-79 win against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Gaels have gone 6-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 1-1 in road games. Florida Atlantic is fourth in the AAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Niccolo Moretti averaging 3.1.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic averages 20.0 more points per game (83.9) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows (63.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulius Murauskas is averaging 18.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Gaels. Mikey Lewis is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Vanterpool is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Kanaan Carlyle is shooting 41.8% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.