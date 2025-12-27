Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts conference foe Portland

Portland Pilots (6-6) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-4) Moraga, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes Saint Mary’s…

Portland Pilots (6-6) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-4)

Moraga, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes Saint Mary’s (CA) and Portland meet on Sunday.

The Gaels have gone 5-0 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 59.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Pilots are 2-3 on the road. Portland ranks sixth in the WCC giving up 62.5 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 59.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 62.5 Portland allows. Portland averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addison Wedin is averaging 8.8 points for the Gaels. Emily Foy is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dyani Ananiev is averaging 10.5 points and 3.2 steals for the Pilots. Lainey Spear is averaging 8.9 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 57.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Pilots: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 11.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

