Saint Mary’s (CA) faces San Jose State on 4-game skid

Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-4) at San Jose State Spartans (0-6)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) enters the matchup with San Jose State as losers of four games in a row.

The Spartans have gone 0-1 in home games. San Jose State ranks fourth in the MWC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Amira Brown averaging 4.8.

The Gaels have gone 2-2 away from home. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks seventh in the WCC with 13.2 assists per game led by Mauriana Hashemian-Orr averaging 2.4.

San Jose State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylei Waugh is shooting 34.4% and averaging 11.7 points for the Spartans. Allie Cummins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Edie Clarke is scoring 9.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Gaels. Addison Wedin is averaging 8.0 points and 2.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

