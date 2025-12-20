Saint Louis takes on New Hampshire, aims for 5th straight victory

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-7) at Saint Louis Billikens (10-1) St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis heads…

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-7) at Saint Louis Billikens (10-1)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis heads into a matchup against New Hampshire as winners of four consecutive games.

The Billikens are 8-0 in home games. Saint Louis averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wildcats are 0-6 on the road. New Hampshire is the leader in the America East giving up only 70.3 points per game while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Saint Louis scores 92.8 points, 22.5 more per game than the 70.3 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dion Brown is averaging 12.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Billikens. Trey Green is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Belal El Shakery is scoring 11.5 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Wildcats. Jack Graham is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 9-1, averaging 92.9 points, 39.7 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

