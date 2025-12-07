Saint Louis takes on Central Michigan following Green’s 23-point showing

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (7-1) St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -25.5;…

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (7-1)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -25.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces Central Michigan after Trey Green scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 91-70 victory over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Billikens are 5-0 in home games. Saint Louis is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Chippewas are 0-3 on the road. Central Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Nathan Claerbaut averaging 4.5.

Saint Louis averages 89.6 points, 14.5 more per game than the 75.1 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 5.3 more points per game (75.4) than Saint Louis allows to opponents (70.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 13.3 points. Robbie Avila is shooting 51.5% and averaging 13.3 points.

Claerbaut is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Chippewas. Tamario Adley is averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

