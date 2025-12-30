Saint Louis hosts Glover and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (12-1) St. Louis; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (12-1)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Saint Louis after Jaiden Glover scored 29 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 87-65 victory over the Arcadia Knights.

The Billikens have gone 10-0 in home games. Saint Louis averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hawks have gone 0-4 away from home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Saint Louis scores 94.5 points, 23.3 more per game than the 71.2 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Saint Louis gives up.

The Billikens and Hawks match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dion Brown is shooting 66.4% and averaging 13.2 points for the Billikens. Trey Green is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Deuce Jones is shooting 39.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Hawks. Glover is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 9-1, averaging 91.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 39.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

