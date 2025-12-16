Saint Louis faces Bethune-Cookman, seeks 4th straight victory

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-7) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-1) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis is looking…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-7) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-1)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Bethune-Cookman.

The Billikens have gone 7-0 at home. Saint Louis scores 90.9 points while outscoring opponents by 20.8 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-5 on the road. Bethune-Cookman ranks third in the SWAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ariel Bland averaging 2.0.

Saint Louis scores 90.9 points, 11.8 more per game than the 79.1 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Saint Louis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dion Brown is shooting 65.4% and averaging 12.6 points for the Billikens. Trey Green is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Jakobi Heady is averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats. Arterio Morris is averaging 13.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.