Saint Louis earns 91-70 win over Loyola Marymount

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trey Green scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half to lead Saint Louis to a 91-70 victory against Loyola Marymount on Tuesday night.

Green shot 8 for 12, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Billikens (7-1). Robbie Avila added 17 points and five assists. Quentin Jones finished with 16 points.

The Lions (7-3) were led by AJ Thomas, who posted 19 points and four steals. Jalen Shelley added 15 points and three steals for Loyola Marymount. Rodney Brown Jr. had 14 points.

Saint Louis took the lead for good with 14:08 remaining in the first half. The Billikens led 40-24 at halftime, with Jones racking up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

