Saint Louis defeats San Francisco 85-75

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Amari McCottry scored 18 points as Saint Louis beat San Francisco 85-75 on Saturday.

McCottry added five rebounds for the Billikens (9-1). Dion Brown added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ishan Sharma and Kellen Thames each had 10 points.

The Dons (6-5) were led by Ryan Beasley, who finished with 21 points. San Francisco also got 17 points and two steals from Tyrone Riley IV. Legend Smiley also had 13 points.

Trey Green scored seven points in the first half to help put the Billikens ahead 31-30 at the break. Saint Louis turned a five-point second-half lead into a 12-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 66-54 lead with 8:33 left in the half. Brown scored 14 second-half points.

