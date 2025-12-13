Saint Louis Billikens welcome the San Francisco Dons on Saturday

San Francisco Dons (6-4) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-1) St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -11.5;…

San Francisco Dons (6-4) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-1)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -11.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco travels to Saint Louis for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Billikens are 6-0 on their home court. Saint Louis ranks eighth in college basketball with 40.8 rebounds led by Dion Brown averaging 6.7.

The Dons are 0-1 on the road. San Francisco ranks sixth in the WCC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 1.6.

Saint Louis scores 91.6 points, 23.7 more per game than the 67.9 San Francisco gives up. San Francisco has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is shooting 50.7% and averaging 12.4 points for the Billikens. Trey Green is averaging 12.3 points.

Ryan Beasley is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Dons. Mookie Cook is averaging 11.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.