Saint Louis Billikens play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on 3-game win streak

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-7) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-1) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -23.5; over/under…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-7) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-1)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -23.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Bethune-Cookman.

The Billikens have gone 7-0 in home games. Saint Louis is fifth in the A-10 with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dion Brown averaging 2.1.

The Wildcats are 1-5 on the road. Bethune-Cookman allows 79.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

Saint Louis makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Bethune-Cookman has allowed to its opponents (46.3%). Bethune-Cookman averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Saint Louis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Green is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 12 points. Brown is shooting 65.4% and averaging 12.6 points.

Jakobi Heady is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats. Arterio Morris is averaging 13.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.