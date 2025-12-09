Saint Joseph’s (PA) wins 87-65 against Coppin State

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaiden Glover scored 13 of his 25 points after halftime and Saint Joseph’s (PA) beat Coppin State…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaiden Glover scored 13 of his 25 points after halftime and Saint Joseph’s (PA) beat Coppin State 87-65 on Tuesday.

Glover shot 8 for 16, including 7 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Hawks (6-3). Dasear Haskins scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Justice Ajogbor finished 4 of 5 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Nelson Lamizana finished with 13 points and four assists for the Eagles (2-11). Tyler Koenig added 11 points and two steals for Coppin State. Favour Aire had 10 points.

Saint Joseph’s took the lead for good five minutes into the game.

The score was 43-26 at halftime, with Glover racking up 12 points. Saint Joseph’s pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend an 18-point lead to 25 points.

