Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Coastal Carolina after Jones’ 23-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-4) Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-4)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Rasheed Jones scored 23 points in Coastal Carolina’s 76-74 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Hawks are 5-0 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is the A-10 leader with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Dasear Haskins averaging 1.9.

The Chanticleers are 3-6 on the road. Coastal Carolina ranks sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deuce Jones is averaging 15.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Hawks. Jaiden Glover is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Joshua Beadle is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Rasheed Jones is averaging 14.1 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.