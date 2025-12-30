Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces VCU, seeks 4th straight win

VCU Rams (4-9, 0-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-3, 0-1 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VCU Rams (4-9, 0-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-3, 0-1 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against VCU.

The Hawks are 6-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is first in the A-10 with 19.6 assists per game led by Rhian Stokes averaging 3.9.

The Rams are 0-1 against A-10 opponents. VCU is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). VCU averages 60.8 points per game, 2.7 more than the 58.1 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

The Hawks and Rams meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Casey is averaging 15.8 points, seven rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Emily Knouse is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Katarina Knezevic is averaging 12.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Rams. Tyrielle Williams is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Rams: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

