Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces Syracuse following Glover’s 25-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-3) at Syracuse Orange (5-3)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -12.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces Syracuse after Jaiden Glover scored 25 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 87-65 win over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Orange are 4-0 in home games. Syracuse has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Hawks are 0-3 in road games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Syracuse makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 12.7 more points per game (77.3) than Syracuse allows to opponents (64.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Betsey is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 8.9 points. Kiyan Anthony is shooting 44.0% and averaging 11.3 points.

Deuce Jones is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Hawks. Glover is averaging 13.6 points.

