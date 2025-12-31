Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces Saint Louis after Glover’s 29-point showing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (12-1) St. Louis; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (12-1)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -20.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Saint Louis after Jaiden Glover scored 29 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 87-65 victory against the Arcadia Knights.

The Billikens are 10-0 in home games. Saint Louis is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Hawks are 0-4 in road games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks seventh in the A-10 with 15.6 assists per game led by Derek Simpson averaging 3.5.

Saint Louis averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 35.8% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

The Billikens and Hawks square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dion Brown is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Billikens. Trey Green is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Glover averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Simpson is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 9-1, averaging 91.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 39.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.