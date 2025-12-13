Saint Francis (PA) visits Xavier on 3-game road skid

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-8) at Xavier Musketeers (7-3, 1-1 Big East) Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-8) at Xavier Musketeers (7-3, 1-1 Big East)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) travels to Xavier looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Musketeers have gone 5-3 in home games. Xavier is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Flash are 0-3 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) allows 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.5 points per game.

Xavier is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 35.7% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariyah Noel is shooting 40.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Musketeers. Petra Oborilova is averaging 4.9 points.

Aleah James is averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Red Flash. Sonia Sato is averaging 10.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

