Saint Francis (PA) visits Temple, aims to end road slide

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-8) at Temple Owls (5-5)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hits the road against Temple looking to break its seven-game road losing streak.

The Owls are 4-1 in home games. Temple ranks eighth in the AAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Griffiths averaging 3.9.

The Red Flash are 0-5 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) allows 81.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.0 points per game.

Temple scores 78.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 81.3 Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Temple gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrian Ford is shooting 43.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Owls. Griffiths is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Skylar Wicks is shooting 41.7% and averaging 18.4 points for the Red Flash. Zion Russell is averaging 11.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.