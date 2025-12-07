Saint Francis (PA) visits Radford on 6-game road slide

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-7) at Radford Highlanders (3-7) Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-7) at Radford Highlanders (3-7)

Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -10.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hits the road against Radford looking to break its six-game road skid.

The Highlanders have gone 3-2 in home games. Radford is sixth in the Big South in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Tyson Brown leads the Highlanders with 6.7 boards.

The Red Flash are 0-4 in road games. Saint Francis (PA) ranks third in the NEC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Skylar Wicks averaging 7.0.

Radford is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA)’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Radford has allowed to its opponents (45.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Parker Jr. is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.6 points for the Highlanders. Jaylon Johnson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Wicks averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Zion Russell is averaging 11.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

