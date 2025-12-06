Saint Francis (PA) visits Radford on 6-game road skid

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-7) at Radford Highlanders (3-7) Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-7) at Radford Highlanders (3-7)

Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hits the road against Radford looking to stop its six-game road losing streak.

The Highlanders are 3-2 on their home court. Radford is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Red Flash are 0-4 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) ranks sixth in the NEC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Gestin Liberis averaging 1.8.

Radford scores 77.4 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 80.4 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA)’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Radford has given up to its opponents (45.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Parker Jr. is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.6 points for the Highlanders. Jaylon Johnson is averaging 9.6 points.

Skylar Wicks is averaging 19 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Red Flash. Zion Russell is averaging 11.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

