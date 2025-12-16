Saint Francis (PA) visits No. 23 Florida following Lee’s 24-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-9) at Florida Gators (6-4) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-9) at Florida Gators (6-4)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Florida hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Xaivian Lee scored 24 points in Florida’s 80-70 win over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Gators are 3-0 on their home court. Florida leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 42.6 boards. Rueben Chinyelu paces the Gators with 10.9 rebounds.

The Red Flash have gone 0-6 away from home. Saint Francis (PA) is seventh in the NEC scoring 69.1 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

Florida scores 82.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 82.5 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 69.1 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 72.2 Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Haugh is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Gators. Urban Klavzar is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Skylar Wicks is averaging 18.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Red Flash. Zion Russell is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.