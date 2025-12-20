Saint Francis (PA) visits Fordham on 5-game road skid

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-10) at Fordham Rams (7-4, 0-1 A-10) New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-10) at Fordham Rams (7-4, 0-1 A-10)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) will try to stop its five-game road slide when the Red Flash take on Fordham.

The Rams have gone 5-1 at home. Fordham is ninth in the A-10 scoring 67.2 points while shooting 38.4% from the field.

The Red Flash are 0-5 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) is 0-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Fordham’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.9 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 52.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 61.5 Fordham allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Black is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Rams. Ugne Sirtautaite is averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aleah James is shooting 40.2% and averaging 11.6 points for the Red Flash. Shelby Ricks is averaging 10.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

