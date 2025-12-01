Saint Francis (PA) faces Xavier on 5-game road slide

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-6) at Xavier Musketeers (5-3) Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -27.5;…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-6) at Xavier Musketeers (5-3)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -27.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) travels to Xavier looking to end its five-game road skid.

The Musketeers have gone 4-1 at home. Xavier ranks seventh in the Big East with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Filip Borovicanin averaging 6.0.

The Red Flash are 0-3 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) ranks seventh in the NEC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Skylar Wicks averaging 1.8.

Xavier scores 76.5 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 83.9 Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Xavier allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Carroll is shooting 44.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Musketeers. Jovan Milicevic is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Wicks is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Red Flash. Zion Russell is averaging 11.3 points.

