Saint Francis (PA) faces Robert Morris following Wicks’ 22-point outing

Robert Morris Colonials (9-4, 2-1 Horizon League) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-10)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -13.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts Robert Morris after Skylar Wicks scored 22 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 102-61 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Red Flash are 2-1 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Colonials are 2-4 in road games. Robert Morris is the Horizon League leader with 36.8 rebounds per game led by DeSean Goode averaging 9.2.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 76.2 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 84.2 Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wicks is shooting 42.2% and averaging 19.1 points for the Red Flash. Victor Payne is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Goode is shooting 59.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

