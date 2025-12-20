Saint Bonaventure faces Le Moyne following Mitchell’s 27-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-6) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-2) Olean, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-6) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-2)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -16.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays Le Moyne after Frank Mitchell scored 27 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 88-83 overtime loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Bonnies have gone 6-0 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is eighth in the A-10 scoring 77.3 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Dolphins are 2-4 on the road. Le Moyne ranks fifth in the NEC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Shilo Jackson averaging 5.5.

Saint Bonaventure makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Le Moyne has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Le Moyne has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 16.3 points per game with 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 14.1 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games.

Jackson is averaging 13.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Dolphins. Trent Mosquera is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

