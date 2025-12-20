Saint Bonaventure defeats Le Moyne 92-81

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Frank Mitchell scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half and Saint Bonaventure beat…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Frank Mitchell scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half and Saint Bonaventure beat Le Moyne 92-81 on Saturday.

Mitchell also contributed nine rebounds for the Bonnies (11-2). Dasonte Bowen added 15 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Daniel Egbuniwe had 14 points and went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range).

Shilo Jackson finished with 25 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks for the Dolphins (5-7). Deng Garang added 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Le Moyne. Jakai Sanders also had 10 points and 15 assists.

Joe Grahovac scored 11 points in the first half and Saint Bonaventure went into halftime trailing 47-42. Saint Bonaventure used a 13-0 second-half run to come back from a 10-point deficit and take the lead at 60-57 with 14:54 left in the half before finishing off the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.