Safford’s 22 help Kent State defeat Roberts Wesleyan 111-68

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Morgan Safford’s 22 points helped Kent State defeat Roberts Wesleyan 111-68 on Saturday. Safford added six…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Morgan Safford’s 22 points helped Kent State defeat Roberts Wesleyan 111-68 on Saturday.

Safford added six rebounds and three steals for the Golden Flashes (9-1). Delrecco Gillespie added 14 points while going 7 of 9 from the field while he also had five rebounds and four blocks. Magnus Entenmann shot 2 of 3 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points. It was the ninth victory in a row for the Golden Flashes. Quinn Woidke also scored 10 points.

The Redhawks were led by Jaden Lee, who posted 13 points and three steals. Keonjay Carter added 12 points for Roberts Wesleyan. Khalik Gardner finished with 11 points.

Safford led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 52-29 at the break. Kent State pulled away with an 18-2 run in the second half to extend a 34-point lead to 50 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.