Sacred Heart wins 85-63 against Dartmouth

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Dashon Gittens had 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 85-63 victory over Dartmouth on Friday.

Gittens added eight rebounds for the Pioneers (5-7, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Mekhi Conner added 21 points along with seven rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals. Nyle Ralph-Beyer finished with 12 points.

The Big Green (5-6) were led by Kareem Thomas, who recorded 19 points. Jackson Munro added 11 points and seven rebounds for Dartmouth, and Cameron McNamee had nine points.

