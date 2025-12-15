Sacred Heart plays UMass-Lowell after Ralph-Beyer’s 21-point performance

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-8) Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacred…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-8)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits UMass-Lowell after Nyle Ralph-Beyer scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 65-49 victory against the NJIT Highlanders.

The River Hawks are 3-1 on their home court. UMass-Lowell gives up 78.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Pioneers have gone 2-5 away from home. Sacred Heart is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game UMass-Lowell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Green is averaging 14 points and 7.4 rebounds for the River Hawks. Darrel Yepdo is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ralph-Beyer averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 51.1% from beyond the arc. Anquan Hill is averaging 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds.

