Sacred Heart Pioneers to take on the NJIT Highlanders on the road

Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-6, 1-1 MAAC) at NJIT Highlanders (4-7) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-6, 1-1 MAAC) at NJIT Highlanders (4-7)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on Sacred Heart in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Highlanders have gone 2-1 in home games. NJIT averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Pioneers are 1-5 on the road. Sacred Heart is fifth in the MAAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Dashon Gittens averaging 1.9.

NJIT scores 64.4 points per game, 17.6 fewer points than the 82.0 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 78.6 points per game, equal to what NJIT gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Bolden is shooting 35.7% and averaging 12.4 points for the Highlanders. Ari Fulton is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Gittens is shooting 57.4% and averaging 15.9 points for the Pioneers. Anquan Hill is averaging 14.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.