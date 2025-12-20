Sacramento State visits San Jose State, looks to end road losing streak

Sacramento State Hornets (6-6) at San Jose State Spartans (1-10, 0-1 MWC) San Jose, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-6) at San Jose State Spartans (1-10, 0-1 MWC)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State will attempt to end its three-game road skid when the Hornets take on San Jose State.

The Spartans have gone 1-2 in home games. San Jose State has a 0-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Hornets have gone 2-4 away from home. Sacramento State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 14.3 assists per game led by Benthe Versteeg averaging 5.3.

San Jose State averages 57.2 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 59.7 Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya Anderson is shooting 33.9% and averaging 11.2 points for the Spartans. Allie Cummins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Natalie Picton averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Rubi Gray is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 57.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

