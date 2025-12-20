Sacramento State visits Cal Baptist following Daniels’ 30-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (4-6) at Cal Baptist Lancers (9-3) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -12.5;…

Sacramento State Hornets (4-6) at Cal Baptist Lancers (9-3)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -12.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts Sacramento State after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 30 points in Cal Baptist’s 75-67 victory against the Southern Jaguars.

The Lancers are 5-0 on their home court. Cal Baptist is seventh in the WAC with 11.8 assists per game led by Daniels averaging 3.6.

The Hornets are 0-5 in road games. Sacramento State is sixth in the Big Sky with 14.3 assists per game led by Mikey Williams averaging 5.2.

Cal Baptist is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Cal Baptist allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is averaging 21.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

Prophet Johnson is shooting 47.2% and averaging 15.5 points for the Hornets. Mikey Williams is averaging 14.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.