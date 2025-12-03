Sacramento State takes on Pacific, looks to end 3-game skid

Sacramento State Hornets (5-4) at Pacific Tigers (3-4) Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State heads into…

Sacramento State Hornets (5-4) at Pacific Tigers (3-4)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State heads into the matchup against Pacific as losers of three games in a row.

The Tigers have gone 3-3 in home games. Pacific ranks eighth in the WCC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Marina Radocaj averaging 4.4.

The Hornets are 2-2 in road games. Sacramento State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pacific averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 68.9 points per game, 4.5 more than the 64.4 Pacific gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winner Bartholomew is scoring 12.7 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tigers. Sydney Ward is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 46.7%.

Rubi Gray is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Natalie Picton is averaging 12.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

