Sacramento State plays Baylor on 4-game road skid

Sacramento State Hornets (4-5) at Baylor Bears (5-1)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State travels to Baylor looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Bears are 3-0 in home games. Baylor is 5-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hornets are 0-4 on the road. Sacramento State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Lavrenov averaging 1.9.

Baylor’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 75.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 80.3 Baylor allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Carr averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 22.7 points while shooting 55.2% from beyond the arc. Tounde Yessoufou is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.5 points.

Jahni Summers is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 9.2 points. Prophet Johnson is averaging 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 steals.

