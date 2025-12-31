Sacramento State hosts Idaho State after Jordan’s 26-point game

Idaho State Bengals (7-4) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-7) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces…

Idaho State Bengals (7-4) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-7)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces Sacramento State after Tasia Jordan scored 26 points in Idaho State’s 59-56 win over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Hornets are 4-1 in home games. Sacramento State ranks fourth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Keanna Salave’a leads the Hornets with 6.2 boards.

The Bengals are 3-2 on the road. Idaho State ranks third in the Big Sky with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Piper Carlson averaging 8.5.

Sacramento State makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Idaho State has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). Idaho State averages 64.7 points per game, 4.9 more than the 59.8 Sacramento State gives up to opponents.

The Hornets and Bengals meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rubi Gray is averaging 14.8 points for the Hornets. Natalie Picton is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan is averaging 16.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bengals. Maeva Gauffrenet is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 61.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.