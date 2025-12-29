Sabol leads Buffalo against Northern Illinois after 31-point game

Buffalo Bulls (11-2, 1-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-7, 1-0 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (11-2, 1-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-7, 1-0 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits Northern Illinois after Ryan Sabol scored 31 points in Buffalo’s 92-63 victory against the Penn State-Behrend Lions.

The Huskies are 4-1 on their home court. Northern Illinois is eighth in the MAC scoring 77.2 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Bulls are 1-0 in MAC play. Buffalo is seventh in the MAC scoring 79.4 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

Northern Illinois is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo averages 79.4 points per game, 1.1 more than the 78.3 Northern Illinois allows.

The Huskies and Bulls square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makhai Valentine averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Dylan Ducommun is shooting 40.0% and averaging 10.0 points over the past 10 games.

Sabol is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 16.9 points. Daniel Freitag is shooting 42.0% and averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

