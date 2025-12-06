Sabol and Buffalo host Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-1) at Buffalo Bulls (8-0) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -5.5;…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-1) at Buffalo Bulls (8-0)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Saint Bonaventure after Ryan Sabol scored 24 points in Buffalo’s 71-53 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Bulls are 4-0 on their home court. Buffalo is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Bonnies are 1-0 on the road. Saint Bonaventure ranks fifth in the A-10 with 16.0 assists per game led by Dasonte Bowen averaging 3.7.

Buffalo averages 78.8 points, 13.1 more per game than the 65.7 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Buffalo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabol is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 14.9 points. Daniel Freitag is shooting 44.1% and averaging 20.1 points.

Darryl Simmons II is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Bonnies. Frank Mitchell is averaging 15.3 points and 10.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.