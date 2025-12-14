Rylan Griffen hits 5 3s, scores season-high 19; Texas A&M beats Jacksonville 112-75

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Rylan Griffen made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and scored a season-high 19 points…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Rylan Griffen made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and scored a season-high 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting to lead six Texas A&M players in double figures, and the Aggies beat Jacksonville 112-75 on Sunday night.

Jamie Vinson went 6 of 6 from the field and finished with 14 points, Mackenzie Mgbako scored 13 and Marcus Hill had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists for Texas A&M (8-3). Ali Dibba and Ruben Dominguez added 10 points apiece.

Jason Thirdkill Jr. led Jacksonville (5-6) with 19 points, Hayden Wood scored 12 and Chris Lockett 11.

Mgbako made a layup less than 2 1/2 minutes into the game that gave Texas A&M the lead for good. The Aggies used a 15-2 run to make it 23-9 midway through the first half and led by double figures for the final 30-plus minutes.

Texas A&M shot 64% (21 of 33) from the field and hit 7 of 12 (58%) from behind the arc in the first half to take a 25-point lead into halftime. Eleven different Aggies players made at least one field goal before the intermission.

Texas A&M scored at least 100 points in a game for the fourth time this season, which includes a season-high 120 points in a 34-point win over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 25.

