Ryan Curry, Jaxson Bell lead Army to 85-78 OT win over Lehigh in Patriot League opener

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Curry had 19 points and Jaxson Bell scored eight of his 12 in overtime to rally Army to an 85-78 victory over Lehigh on Wednesday in a Patriot League opener.

Curry also grabbed 14 rebounds for the Black Knights (7-7, 1-0). Jackson Furman totaled 15 points and seven rebounds. Jacen Holloway had 13 points.

Hank Alvey finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (4-10, 0-1). Nasir Whitlock pitched in with 18 points and eight assists, while Edouard Benoit scored 11.

Army led Lehigh at the half, 33-31, behind 10 points from Curry. Tate Lafczkowski had a three-point play with 30 seconds left to pull Army even at 68-all and force OT.

