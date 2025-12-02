Rutgers takes on No. 1 Purdue after Ogbole’s 21-point showing

Purdue Boilermakers (7-0) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -16.5;…

Purdue Boilermakers (7-0) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -16.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts No. 1 Purdue after Emmanuel Ogbole scored 21 points in Rutgers’ 80-65 win over the UNLV Rebels.

The Scarlet Knights are 4-1 in home games. Rutgers averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Boilermakers have gone 1-0 away from home. Purdue averages 21.0 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Braden Smith with 8.9.

Rutgers makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Purdue scores 22.1 more points per game (89.7) than Rutgers allows to opponents (67.6).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Grant is shooting 51.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Scarlet Knights. Tariq Francis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Fletcher Loyer is shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 16.1 points. Smith is averaging 13 points and 8.9 assists.

