Rutgers Scarlet Knights play the No. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes on 3-game win streak

Iowa Hawkeyes (8-0) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-2)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers will try to keep its three-game win streak going when the Scarlet Knights take on No. 12 Iowa.

The Scarlet Knights are 7-1 on their home court. Rutgers averages 63.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Hawkeyes have gone 1-0 away from home. Iowa ranks ninth in college basketball with 42.4 rebounds per game led by Ava Heiden averaging 9.9.

Rutgers’ average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Rutgers allows.

The Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nene Ndiaye is scoring 16.9 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Zachara Perkins is averaging 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 34.7%.

Heiden is averaging 16 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Hannah Stuelke is averaging 12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

