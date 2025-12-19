Rutgers faces Pennsylvania, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 0-2 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 0-2 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers enters the matchup with Pennsylvania after losing three games in a row.

The Scarlet Knights are 4-2 on their home court. Rutgers averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Quakers are 1-2 in road games. Pennsylvania is seventh in the Ivy League allowing 77.9 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

Rutgers is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Pennsylvania allows to opponents. Pennsylvania averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Rutgers allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Grant is scoring 14.6 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Tariq Francis is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

TJ Power averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Ethan Roberts is averaging 18 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.