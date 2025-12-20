Rutgers faces Pennsylvania, looks to end 3-game skid

Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 0-2 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 0-2 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -11.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers enters the matchup against Pennsylvania after losing three in a row.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 4-2 in home games. Rutgers allows 73.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Quakers are 1-2 in road games. Pennsylvania is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Rutgers is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Pennsylvania allows to opponents. Pennsylvania averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Rutgers allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Grant is scoring 14.6 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Tariq Francis is averaging 10.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games.

Ethan Roberts is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Quakers. TJ Power is averaging 15.0 points and 7.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.