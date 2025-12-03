Rushton and Northern Kentucky host Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix (5-3) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-6) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky…

Green Bay Phoenix (5-3) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-6)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Green Bay after Taysha Rushton scored 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 77-71 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Norse have gone 2-0 in home games. Northern Kentucky averages 17.3 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Phoenix are 1-1 on the road. Green Bay ranks fifth in the Horizon shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Northern Kentucky allows.

The Norse and Phoenix square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karina Bystry is scoring 11.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Norse. Maddie Moody is averaging 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 41.6%.

Meghan Schultz is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Phoenix. Maddy Skorupski is averaging 9.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.